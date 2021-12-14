President congratulates junior football team on winning West Asian Cup
YemenExtra
President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi Al-Mashat on Monday congratulated the national junior team on winning the West Asian Junior Championship Cup after crushing the Saudi national team with five goals.
The President pointed out that this victory has great moral value for all Yemenis, who are suffering from the aggression and siege.
President Al-Mashat stressed that the players of the national team were able to be the best to represent their country in foreign sports forums.