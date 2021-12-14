President congratulates junior football team on winning West Asian Cup

YemenExtra

President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi Al-Mashat on Monday congratulated the national junior team on winning the West Asian Junior Championship Cup after crushing the Saudi national team with five goals .

The President pointed out that this victory has great moral value for all Yemenis, who are suffering from the aggression and siege.

President Al-Mashat stressed that the players of the national team were able to be the best to represent their country in foreign sports forums.