Yemen’s National team wins west Asia championship after Saudi defeat

The Yemeni team has officially crowned the champion of the West Asian Junior Cup 2021for the first time in its history, after winning a victory over the Saudi team on penalties.

The original time ended with a 1-1 draw, as Muhammad al-Barwani advanced with a goal for Yemen in the 46th minute, but Muhammad Al-Essa snatched an equaliser for the Saudi team in the 92nd minute.

The two teams went to penalty kicks, which the Yemeni team settled in its favor, with a final score of 4-3.