Yemeni’s Army Air defenses down US spy plane in Marib

The air defenses of the army and popular committees on Thursday shot down a US-made spy plane in Marib province, armed forces spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Sarei said.

Sarei added the air defenses managed to shoot down the US-made Scan Eagle spy plane with a suitable weapon while it was carrying out hostile acts in the airspace of Wadi Abedah in Marib.

He affirmed the armed forces will spare no effort in protecting the Yemeni airspace as long as the aggression and siege continue.