3 tons of expired foodstuffs destroyed in Sana’a

YemenExtra

The Industry and Trade Office branch in Bani Hashish district in Sana’a province on Thursday destroyed three tons of expired foodstuffs.

The Director of the industry office branch in the district, Fayez Al-Qadhi, explained that the destroyed quantities included rotten and expired materials that had been seized in many commercial stores in the district.

Al-Qadhi confirmed that the office would not tolerate the seizure and confiscation of expired goods, and would take measures against violating merchants.