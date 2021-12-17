Dec. 16: An update of the Saudi crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, December 16, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, the US-Saudi aggressive warplanes carried out 23 raids on Al-Balaq in Al-Wadi district, and launched 3 raids on Serwah district.

In Al-Jawf, it conducted 3 raids on the government complex in Hazm Al-Jawf, in addition to launching two raids on Khub Al-Sha’af district.

In Taiz, two Saudi raids targeted Al-Barah area in Maqbna district.

In Al-Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 172 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries.

The violations include two raids by warplanes that targeted Hays and Al-Jarrahi, launching a raid by combat drones on Hays, the hovering of warplanes and espionage drones in the airspace of Hays, Al-Fazah, Al-Jabaliya and Al-Jarrahi.

Moreover, the violations include missile and artillery shelling, in addition to 112 other violations that were carried out using various weapons.