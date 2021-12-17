Twelve Civilians Killed and Injured By Saudi Aggression Raids on Taiz and Hodeida
YemenExtra
12 civilians were killed or injured, most of them children, in raids by the Saudi aggression warplanes on Hodeida and Taiz provinces during the past 24 hours.
A security official said two children were killed and three others were injured, including a woman when the aggression’s warplanes hit their house in al-Marir area, east of Hays district in Hodeida.
The official added two children were injured in an air raid of the aggression on the village of al-Marabid, east of al-Jarrahi district in Hodeida.
He stated two civilians were killed, one of whom was a child, and three were wounded in an air raid of the aggression on al-Barah area in Maqbna district in Taiz province.
The official indicated the aggression’s warplanes launched a raid on Haradh district and 2 raids on al-Tina area in Midi district in Hajjah province.