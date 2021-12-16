Army hits King Khalid Air Base

The missile force of the army and the popular committees have hit the King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait and targeted Jizan.

Armed forces’ spokesman Yahya Sarei said the missile force of the army and popular committees launched five ballistic missiles and hit the hangars of warplanes at King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait and vital targets in Jizan.

Sarei confirmed the missiles hit the targets accurately, pointing out the targeting came in response to the air escalation and the crimes committed against the Yemeni people.