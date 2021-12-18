FM congratulates Qatari, Niger counterparts

YemenExtra

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hisham Sharaf on Friday sent a cable of congratulations to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Mohammed al-Thani.

In the cabel, Sharaf congratulated al-Thani, the government and the people on the occasion of Qatar’s National Day.

In the same context, the Minister of Foreign Affairs sent a similar telegram to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Republic of Niger Hasssoumi Massaoudou on the occasion of his country’s National Day.