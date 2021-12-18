New sites captured towards Saudi borderline by the Yemeni army and popular committees

YemenExtra

Yemeni Army and Popular Committees have taken control of new sites in the border area with Saudi Arabia’s Najran, northeast of Yemen, Al Mayadeen reported.

The Yemeni Army and Popular Committees have taken control of new sites in the southern and eastern regions of Al-Yatama border area with Saudi Arabia’s Najran, northeast of Yemen.

This comes after the Army and Committees advanced in a military operation they carried out in the Jizan region in southern Saudi Arabia, which led to the killing and wounding of more than 30 Sudanese soldiers, according to Yemeni sources.

On Friday, it was announced that 10 Sudanese soldiers were killed and at least 17 others were wounded in an attack by the Yemeni Army and Popular Committees on their positions in the border area of Al-Huthirah, between Haradh District, Hajjah Governorate, northwest of Yemen, and Jizan, Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, several troops of the Saudi-backed Hadi’s forces were also killed and wounded in the confrontations taking place in the Al-Huthirah region.

During the past few days, the Yemeni Army and Popular Committees regained full control of Habash Mountain after only two days of taking control of a number of sites in the Qashaan mountain range and Silbah Valley in the Khabb and Al-Shaaf District bordering Saudi Arabia in Yemen’s northeast.