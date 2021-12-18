FM To Quartet (US, UK, KSA, UAE)”Your Are Not Serious About Peace In Yemen”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Hisham Sharaf, commented on the statement of the so-called Quartet (the countries leading aggression against Yemen), that there is no time and no point for more hypocrisy and diplomatic courtesies at the expense of the freedom and interest of Yemen and its people.

Minister Sharaf confirmed that what was stated in the statement after their meeting, last Wednesday, is nothing more than a statement of courtesy to the international community, promoting the Saudi-Emirati aggression as “doves of peace.”

“The statement proves to those familiar with the reality of the situation in Yemen that the countries of the Saudi-Emirati aggression are living in a state of illusion, and they are far from any intention of real peace, a ceasefire and fixing their mistakes in Yemen, and they do not value the human suffering of the Yemeni people because of its aggression” Minister Sharaf said.

He advised the group, so-called Quartet, to recognize before the world in an explicit statement that the Saudi-led aggression is the main driver of the war in Yemen since March 2015.

“I advise the group of the Quartet and the aggression to accept to sit with Sana’a to end the aggression, under the auspices of the UN or through international participation that includes Russia, China, Germany and any of the Gulf states that do not support the US-Saudi aggression,” He added.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated Sana’a’s clear and serious welcome for a comprehensive and just peace without any conditions affecting national sovereignty and the independence of the Yemeni decision.

Minister Sharaf sent a direct message to Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Washington and London to take into account credibility and clarity in any upcoming direction or any of its statements before the international community when it calls for peace and an end to war.