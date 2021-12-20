79 Recorded Violations By Coalition In Hodeidah

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, which monitors violations of the Stockholm Agreement and Ceasefire in Hodeidah, reported 79 violations staged by Coalition forces

A source in the Operation Room pointed out that the violations included the developing of new fortifications in Hais district in addition to the flying of 17 war planes and ten spy drones over Hais, Al-Jabalyah and Al-Fazah districts. They staged 26 attacks with 27 artillery shelling, and 25 attacks with live bullets.

On a daily basis, the Coalition violates the UN-backed agreement, reached between the warring sides during a round of UN-sponsored peace negotiations in Sweden in December 2018.

The agreement committed the parties to an immediate ceasefire in the city of Hodeidah and the ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Issa, redeployment of forces, securing the ports, the establishment of the joint Redeployment Coordination Committee chaired by the United Nations, and the use of the revenues of the ports to support civil service salary payments.

The continuous violations by the forces of Coalition in Hodeidah come in light of an international silence identifying the Coalition and its crimes against the Yemeni people.