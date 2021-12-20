The Coalition Seizes Two Fuel Tankers Belonging To Private Sector Factories

The Coalition seized two fuel tankers belonging to private sector factories, carrying more than 51,000 tons of fuel.

The spokesman of the Yemen Petroleum Company, Issam Al-Mutawakil, stated that the Coalition prevented the two tankers from reaching the port of Hodeidah, despite they were inspected and have obtained entry permits from the UN verification and inspection mechanism.

Last Week, Yemen Petroleum Company confirmed that the forces of Coalition have looted four million and 400 thousand barrels of crude oil since mid-November.