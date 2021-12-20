Hodeidah governor declares investment conference in province

YemenExtra

Local authority of Hodeidah province announced on Sunday that an investment conference would be organized in the year 2022 in the province.

The province’s governor, Mohammed Quhim, said that the conference came in implementation of the leadership’s directives and facilitating the investment in various projects in the province.

Quhim said on Twitter that the investor would learn about the facilities granted to him in the investment field, considering the economic investment conference as a way to build the real Yemeni state.