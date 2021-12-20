Saudi aggression warplanes launch 6 airstrikes on capital Sana’a
YemenExtra
The US-Saudi aggression warplanes launched on Sunday six raids on the capital Sana’a, a security official said.
The official added the aggression’s raids targeted a maintenance workshop for a citizen in the middle of residential neighborhoods near the Saudi German Hospital in Bani al-Harith district.
He denounced the continuation of hostile attacks on populated areas, destroying the infrastructure and capabilities of the country in light of shameful international silence.