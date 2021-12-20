Revolution Leader meets tribal, social delegations from Marib, Shabwa, Bayda

YemenExtra

Revolution leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi met on Sunday with tribal and social delegations from the provinces of Marib, Shabwa and Bayda.

In the meeting, al-Houthi stressed that the visits and meetings in light of confronting the aggression are important in strengthening the ties between the Yemeni people.

“We bear responsibility to enhance the state of brotherhood and understanding among the people of the country, and not listen to those who call for division,” he said.

He pointed out the Saudi regime, which closes the airspace of Yemen opens the airspace of the holy cities of Mecca and Medina to the Israeli enemy prime minister on his visit to the UAE.