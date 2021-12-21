Abdulsalam sends condolences on death of Iran’s ambassador to Yemen

The head of the national delegation, Mohammad Abdulsalam has sent a cable of condolences to the Iranian leadership and the Iranian people on the death of Ambassador to Yemen Hassan Iru.

“Our sincere condolences to the Iranian leadership, the dear Iranian people and to the family of the late Iranian Ambassador to Yemen Hassan Irlu. My God have mercy on his soul!,” Mohammed Abdulasalam said in a tweet this morning.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh announced the death of Iranian Ambassador to Sana’a Hassan Irlu, due to complications from the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The martyr Hassan Irlu, who was also a chemical warfare veteran, contracted COVID-19 at his mission site in Yemen, Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Due to the late cooperation of some countries, he, unfortunately, returned to the country in unfavorable conditions, and despite using all the treatment measures to improve his condition, he died on Tuesday morning, Saeed Khatibzadeh added.