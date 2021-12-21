Coalition airstrikes hit Sana’a Airport

The Coalition warplanes launched a series of airstrikes targeting several areas in the capital Sana’a on late Monday, as security official said.

According to the official, the coalition waged three airstrikes on Sana’a International Airport, destroying an institute of civil aviation and customs warehouse as well as a quarantine center.

The coalition also launched two raids on Al-Nahdain area of Al-Sabeen district.

The Coalition launched with six raids, hitting a car maintenance workshop for a citizen in the middle of residential neighborhoods near the Saudi German Hospital in Bani Al-Harith district.