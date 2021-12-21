Deputy FM Sends Condolences On Death Of Iran’s Ambassador To Yemen

Deputy Foreign Minister in the National Salvation Government in Sanaa sent has sent a cable of condolences to the Iranian leadership and the Iranian people on the death of Ambassador to Yemen Hassan Iru.

“I offer my condolences to the Islamic Republic, its leadership and people, on the death of His Excellency Ambassador Hassan Irlu as well as his mujahid family,” Hussein Al-Ezzi said on Twitter on Monday. “We lost a wonderful friend who was an example of a successful and distinguished diplomat.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh announced the death of Iranian Ambassador to Sana’a Hassan Irlu, due to complications from the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The martyr Hassan Irlu, who was also a chemical warfare veteran, contracted COVID-19 at his mission site in Yemen, Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Due to the late cooperation of some countries, he, unfortunately, returned to the country in unfavorable conditions, and despite using all the treatment measures to improve his condition, he died on Tuesday morning, Saeed Khatibzadeh added.