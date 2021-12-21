Iran’s Ambassador To Yemen Hassan Irlu Passes Away Due To Complications Caused By COVID

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson announced that the Iranian ambassador to Yemen Hassan Irlu passed away on Tuesday morning after contracting COVID-19.

Irlu contracted COVID-19 at his mission site in Yemen, Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Due to the late cooperation of some countries, he, unfortunately, returned to the country in unfavorable conditions, and despite using all the treatment measures to improve his condition, he died on Tuesday morning, Saeed Khatibzadeh added.

Irlu officially began his diplomatic mission to Yemen in November 2020.