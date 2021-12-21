Aviation Authority Agent: Aggression targets Sana’a airport, takes it out of readiness

The undersecretary of the General Authority for Civil Aviation and Meteorology Raed Jabal, said that the aircraft of the Coalition of American Aggression Saudi Arabia, on Monday directly targeted Sana’a International Airport with a number of raids, which led to getting out of readiness.

Jabal explained in a statement to Saba that Sana’a airport was providing its navigational services to UNITED Nations aircraft and international organizations with professionalism and readiness.

He stressed that the Saudi-led coalition of aggression aims through this targeting to hinder humanitarian assistance to the Yemeni people.