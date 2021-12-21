Iranian ambassador to Yemen passes away from COVID-19; Yemeni officials send their condolences

YemenExtra

Today, Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced the death of the Iranian ambassador to Yemen, Hassan Irloo, as a result of being infected with the Coronavirus.

“The martyr Hassan Irloo- who was suffering from symptoms of chemical weapons that he was exposed to during the imposed war – got infected with the Corona disease in the place of his mission, and unfortunately he returned to the country in unfavorable conditions due to the late cooperation of some countries,” referring to Saudi Arabia, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry statement added: “Irloo was martyred at dawn today, Tuesday, despite all the remedial measures.”

The head of the national negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, had clarified last Saturday that there was an Iranian-Saudi understanding through Baghdad, according to which the Iranian ambassador to Sana’a was transferred on an Iraqi plane, due to his health conditions.

Last Saturday, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry had announced that the Iranian ambassador to Yemen, Hassan Irloo, had contracted the Coronavirus, saying: Due to the need to provide him with urgent medical care, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made some necessary contacts and consultations with a number of countries in the region, and thus the initial conditions have been provided to transfer the Iranian ambassador to the country.

The Yemeni embassy in Iran offered condolences on the death of the Iranian ambassador to Yemen, Hassan Irloo.

“With great sadness and sorrow, we received the news of the death of the ambassador and dear brother, Hassan Irloo, after he did a great effort in improving and developing Yemeni-Iranian relations,” the Yemeni embassy in Iran stated.

“We extend our sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to his family and to the leadership and officials in the Islamic Republic and the Iranian mission in Sana’a, asking Allah for mercy and for his relatives’ patience and solace,” the statement added.

Moreover, the head of the national delegation, Mohammad Abdulsalam has sent a cable of condolences to the Iranian leadership and the Iranian people on the death of Ambassador to Yemen Hassan Iru.

“Our sincere condolences to the Iranian leadership, the dear Iranian people and to the family of the late Iranian Ambassador to Yemen Hassan Irlu. My God have mercy on his soul!,” Mohammed Abdulasalam said in a tweet this morning.

Yemen’s Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf expressed his condolences to the Iranian people on the death of the ambassador.

“We send our deepest condolences to the Iranian people, leadership and people, on the death of the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to our country, and we are deeply saddened by his passing,” the minister said.

Minister Sharaf noted that the Iranian ambassador had fingerprints in interacting with Yemen’s crisis, thanking him for his services and what he provided diplomatically to Yemen.

Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Al-Azi also condoled the Islamic Republic of Iran on the death of his Excellency Hassan Irloo.

“I offer my condolences to the Islamic Republic, its leadership and people, on the death of his Excellency Ambassador Hassan Irloo, as well as his mujahid family,” Al-Azi said on Twitter.

“We lost a wonderful friend who was an example of a successful and distinguished diplomat,” he added.