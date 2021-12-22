Saudi warplanes intensively target Marib and other provinces

YemenExtra

Saudi-led coalition fighter jets bombed Al-Wadi District in Yemen 15 times, Serwah District 14 times and Al-Juba 5 times in Marib province, Almasirah reported.

According to the report, Saudi fighter jets also targeted the city of Khab Al-Sha’af District 8 times, the city of Al-Hazm in Al-Jawf province 3 times and the city of Maqbanah in Ta’iz province once.

On the other hand, Yemeni military sources said that the Saudi coalition violated the ceasefire in al-Hudaydah province in the past 24 hours126 times with airstrikes, reconnaissance flights and semi-heavy weapons.

On March 26, 2015, Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries and with the help and green light of the United States, launched large-scale attacks against Yemen, the poorest Arab country, under the pretext of returning the ousted and fugitive President Mansur Hadi to power to achieve its political goals and ambitions.