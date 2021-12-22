Saudi targeting of Sana’a airport results in stopping UN flights

YemenExtra

Director of Sana’a International Airport Khaled Al-Shayef on Tuesday announced that the airport is out of readiness after its facilities were bombed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes on Monday evening.

This came during a press conference held on the ruins of the Civil Aviation and Meteorology Authority (CAMA) at Sana’a International Airport.

At the conference, CAMA’s deputy chairman Raed Jabal, said that the aggression coalition’s fighter jets bombed on Monday evening the Civil Aviation Institute, the quarantine building, freight hangers, and planes refueling equipment.

Jabal announced the suspension of flights to the United Nations organizations until further notice to ensure the safety of the flights and its staff.

For his part, the Director-General of the Yemeni Petroleum Company, Ammar Al-Adhari, said that the damage costs of the aggression coalition raids on the company’s facilities and equipment at Sana’a Airport on Monday exceeded $3 million.

On Monday evening, the aggression coalition aircrafts targeted Sana’a International Airport with a series of raids, causing great damage to the airport facilities, which got it out of readiness.