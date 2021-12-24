34 Saudi airstrikes target Yemen; A civilian injured and new violations conducted in Hodeidah

YemenExtra

Today, Friday, the US-Saudi aggressive coalition carried out 34 air raids against Marib and Al-Jawf governorates.

The warplanes of the US-Saudi aggression carried out 22 airstrikes on Al-Balaq in Al-Wadi district, 6 raids on Al-Juba district in Marib governorate, a source reported.

In addition, the source added that 5 Saudi raids targeted Al-Yatama area, and another hit Al-Marziq in Khub Al-Sha’af in Al-Jawf.

In Hodeidah, a civilian was injured by the shelling of the mercenaries affiliated with the Saudi aggressors, which targeted the district of Tuhayta.

A source in the Liaison Officers’ Operations Room said that 110 violations were committed by the Saudi-led forces and their mercenaries against the truce agreement of Hodeidah province.

According to the source, the violations in Hodeidah include the creation of combat fortifications in Hays, launching two raids by warplanes and combat drones on al-Saleef and Hays, and the hovering of military jets and UAVs over Hays, al-Faza, Saleef and al-Jabaliya. Moreover, 24 breaches were conducted through artillery shelling, while 56 other breaches were committed using various weapons.