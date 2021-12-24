A man killed, 11 injured by Saudi shelling in Saada, northern Yemen

YemenExtra

A man was killed on Friday by the Saudi enemy’s fires in al-Raqw area in Monabbeh district in Saada province, a local source reported.

The official said 11 others were wounded by the enemy’s fires in the same area, adding the killed and the injured have arrived to different hospitals in Sa’ada city.

Moreover, the source noted that hundreds of citizens were killed or wounded due to the Saudi artillery and missile shelling on various border areas in the province, in full view of the so-called human rights organizations, led by the United Nations.