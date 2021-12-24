Saudi Aggression Warplanes Launched Series of Raids on The Capital

YemenExtra

Saudi aggression warplanes have launched a series of raids on the capital Sana’a, a security official said.

The official added the aggression’s warplanes launched 3 raids, targeting al-Sabeen residential area, near the Saudi embassy.

He said a number of citizens’ houses have been damaged.

The official added the aggression’s warplanes targeted directly al-Sabeen Bridge in al-Sabeen district with a raid, causing fears among people.

The People’s Mosque, located in al-Sabeen area in the center of the capital Sana’a, was also damaged.