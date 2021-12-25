Citizen Seriously Injured By Coalition Shells In Hodeidah

citizen was seriously injured as a result of a Coalition shelling, in Al-Hodeidah province.

A citizen was killed and another was wounded Thursday as a result of an air raid by the Coalition , east of Hays, in the Hodeidah province.

Coalition , backed by the US and its other regional allies, launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015. The seven years and half of war has killed hundreds of thousands of people and destroyed much of the country’s infrastructure. Yemeni people are facing malnutrition, hunger, and famine, which have increased risks of disease and starvation.

In light of its defeats on various frontlines and its failure to achieve any of its objectives, the Coalition is notorious for its indiscrimination shown by its numerous attacks against densely-populated centers, including markets, hospitals, farms and schools.

Recently, the Coalition escalated its raids by launching a series of raids on a number of governorates.

The Coalition launched a series of raids on Sana’a International Airport, causing great damage to the airport facilities, which made it out of readiness.

Leading several of its allies, Saudi Arabia launched a war against Yemen in March 2015. The war has been seeking to restore power in Yemen to the country’s former Riyadh-allied officials.

Last month, a United Nations Development Programme report said the war would have claimed 377,000 lives by the end of the year through both direct and indirect impacts.