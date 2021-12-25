Abdulsalam warns of greater consequences coming to Saudi Arabia for its crimes in Yemen

YemenExtra

Today, Saturday, the head of the national negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, affirmed that the kingdom’s persistence in committing crimes against the Yemeni people will only result to worsen the consequences from it.

“In light of international complicity and international silence, the aggression continues to target citizens and civic assets, committing crime after another, as in Al-Mahwit, where 10 victims were killed and wounded,” Abdulsalam said on Twitter.

The head of the national delegation added, “The persistence in criminality will only reap the worst consequences from the kingdom of American aggression, with Allah’s will.”

On Friday evening, the Saudi-American aggression targeted two buildings belonging to the Public Communications Corporation and the staff housing in the village of Ajama, on the outskirts of the city, which resulted in the death of three civilians, including a child and a woman, and injuring seven others.