9 civilians killed and injured after Saudi raids target Al-Mahweet gov.

YemenExtra

Three civilians, a woman and her child included, were killed and six others were injured, as a result of the US-Saudi aggression raids on Al-Mahweet province last Friday night, a security official said.

The official stated that the aggression launched 3 raids on the building guarded by the Construction Department of the Telecommunications Corporation in the province, killing three civilians and injuring six others, including children and women.

The official denounced the continuation of the aggression coalition in targeting populated areas and civilian objects in light of a flawed international and international silence and called on the United Nations and the international community to pressure aggression countries to stop the aggression and lift the siege on Yemeni people.