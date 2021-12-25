Army downs “Scan Eagle” drone over Al-Jawf province

YemenExtra

The air defenses of the army and the popular committees shot down a US-made “Scan Eagle” reconnaissance UAV in the airspace of Al-Jawf Governorate.

“Thanks to Allah, our air defenses were able to shoot down an American-made (Scan Eagle) spy plane, with a suitable weapon, while it was carrying out hostile actions yesterday evening, Friday, in the airspace of the Al-Yatama area in Khub Wa Sha’af district, Al-Jawf Governorate,” the Armed Forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said.

On December 16, the air defenses managed to shoot down a “Scan Eagle” espionage drone in the airspace in Marib governorate.

On December 13, the armed forces announced that they had shot down a “CH4” spy plane belonging to the Saudi Air Force using a Yemeni-made surface-to-air missile in Shabwa governorate.

The Scan Eagle UAV is the fifth of the same type that was managed to be shot down during this month, and the tenth of the same type that was also shot down this year.