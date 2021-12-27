Health Ministry Condemns Coalition Airstrikes On Medical Staff In Taiz

Ministry of Health in Sanaa strongly condemned on Sunday the airstrikes by the coalition on a medical staff in Maqbana district Taiz province, while carrying out their humanitarian duty.

In a statement, the ministry considered this terrorist act represents a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian laws.

The statement held the Security Council and the United Nations responsible for addressing these violations and criminalizing them as war crimes against humanity in addition to the thousands of crimes committed by the Saudi aggression against innocent civilians, health and medical facilities and ambulance crews.

It called on the humanitarian and human rights organizations to document such heinous crimes and bring their perpetrators to the International Criminal Court.