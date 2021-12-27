Coalition Warplanes Wages 2 Raids On Capital

The warplanes of the Coalition launched 2 raids on the capital Sana’a on Saturday evening, a security official said Sunday.

The Coalition ’s raids targeted the Libyan neighborhood in Aser area of ​​Ma’in district, causing severe damage to the houses and properties of citizens, he said.

The official denounced the continuation of the Coalition coalition’s attacks on the residential neighborhoods and destroying the infrastructure and capabilities of the country, amid a suspicious international silence.

It is noteworthy that the Coalition launched three raids on Friday evening on Aser area in Ma’in district, causing also serious damage to the residential buildings and houses.