Iran calls on ending the war on Yemen through cooperation with regional countries

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian had on Saturday called for collective efforts by all regional countries and in particular Oman, in order to provide the necessary conditions for resolving the crisis in Yemen, Iranian official news agency IRNA reported

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran with Omani Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalifa Al Harthy.

During the meeting, Amirabdollahian said that Iran feels “committed to dialogue and taking political solutions to bilateral and regional problems.”

He voiced Iran’s readiness for dialogue with regional countries in order to upgrade bilateral relations.

He expressed Iran’s hope that collective efforts by all regional countries, Iran and Oman in particular, will pave the way for finding a settlement for the crisis in Yemen.

For his part, the Omani Deputy Foreign Minister said that his country “welcomes and supports peaceful measures and negotiations for alleviating regional problems.”