Al-Mahra Governor: Coalition Is Increasing its presence in Nishtun Port, Mahra Coasts

The forces of the Coalition are still continuing sabotage and hostile acts in Al-Mahra province, the Governor of Al-Mahra Al-Qatabi Ali Hussein Al-Farji confirmed .

According to Saba news agency, the Governor indicated that the countries of Coalition are currently strengthening the presence of their forces in the port of Nishtun, with the aim of controlling the coasts of Mahra by creating military sites and digging trenches in the vicinity of the port.

He explained that these developments cause harassment of fishermen in their source of income and prevent them from practicing fishing. He denounced the Saudi presence and its provocative and hostile acts and the strengthening of its forces on Yemeni territory.

Al-Farji considered these actions a blatant interference and a clear attack on national sovereignty, plundering wealth, disrupting services and institutions, and deteriorating the economic and living situation of the people of Mahra.

The Governor warned against the conspiratorial plans of the countries of aggression and their militias that aim to tear the societal fabric in the province, calling on the people of Mahra to be aware of the Coalition’s conspiracies through its agenda and tools in the province.

He noted the increasing severity of the crimes of arrests by the occupation militias against many residents of the province and their exposure to torture. He called on the international community and international and humanitarian organizations to condemn the violations and crimes of the Saudi occupation and its persistence in committing crimes.

He also called on the people of Mahra to strengthen cohesion and alignment to confront the schemes that target security, stability, national sovereignty, identity and social fabric.

Coalition allies, launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015. The seven years and half of war has killed hundreds of thousands of people and destroyed much of the country’s infrastructure. Yemeni people are facing malnutrition, hunger, and famine, which have increased risks of disease and starvation.

Southern governorates are witnessing a tragic situation, high crime levels, currency deterioration, and rising prices. They have witnessed protests and sit-ins during the last period, due to the worsening humanitarian and economic conditions.