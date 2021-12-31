1483 civilian casualties by Saudi fire in Saada during 2021

YemenExtra

The Criminal Investigation Department in Saada Governorate published official statistics on the number of killed and wounded civilians by the Saudi border forces during 2021 in the bordering areas of Saada.

The Criminal Investigation Department stated that the number of killed and wounded reached 1483, including 283 killed and 1200 wounded, indicating that 1266 of the killed and injured are Yemenis and 217 were of other nationalities.

The Criminal Investigation Department stated that the total number of killed and wounded Yemeni citizens reached 85%, and the other nationalities, which include Ethiopian, Sudanese, Somali and Pakistani nationalities, reached 15% during this year.

The statement added that the total number of killed and wounded women reached 27, including severe injuries.

The Criminal Investigation Department in Saada indicated that the year 2021 witnessed horrific crimes and the numbers doubled in comparison to the year 2020, where the statistic was 695 between killed and wounded, while in 2021 the total amounted to 1483 casualties.