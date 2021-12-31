Deputy FM discusses activities of ICRC’s delegation in Yemen

YemenExtra

Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein Al-Ezzi on Wednesday discussed with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)’s deputy head of delegation for Yemen Gregor Mueller the activities and efforts of the ICRC in Yemen.

The meeting touched on the ICRC’s activities in the liberated areas in Hodeida, Mairb, and Bayda provinces, including the rehabilitation of a number of hospitals and health centers and the provision of medical needs and materials.

In the meeting, Al-Ezzi praised the efforts of the ICRC’s delegation, stressing the importance of redoubling efforts in a way that meets the direct needs of citizens in Yemen.

Mueller expressed the gratitude of humanitarian agencies and programs to the national authorities in Sanaa for facilitating the return of humanitarian flights despite the difficult conditions Yemen is going through.