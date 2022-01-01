A civilian killed, three wounded, by Saudi fire northern Yemen

YemenExtra

A citizen was killed and three others wounded, this morning, by Saudi weapon fire in Monabbeh district, Saada governorate.

A security source confirmed the arrival of the body of a citizen and 3 wounded people to the Republican Hospital Authority in Saada, following the bombing of the Saudi army on Al-Raqo area located near the border.

The source denounced the continuation of the US-Saudi coalition of aggression in targeting populated areas and bordering districts in Saada Governorate, in light of shameful international silence.