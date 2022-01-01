Deputy FM Calls For Redoubling ICRC’s Efforts To Meet Needs In Yemen

Deputy Foreign Minister, Hussein Al-Ezzi, on Wednesday called on the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)’s delegation in for Yemen for redoubling efforts in a way that meets the direct needs of citizens in Yemen.

During his meeting in Sanaa with the ICRC’s deputy head of delegation for Yemen, Gregor Mueller, Al-Ezzi praised the efforts of the ICRC’s delegation,

The meeting discussed the ICRC’s activities in the liberated areas in Hodeida, Mairb, and Bayda provinces, including the rehabilitation of a number of hospitals and health centers and the provision of medical needs and materials.

Mueller expressed the gratitude of humanitarian agencies and programs to the national authorities in Sanaa for facilitating the return of humanitarian flights despite the difficult conditions Yemen is going through.