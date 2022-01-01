UNICEF Cargo Plane Arrives At Sana’a International Airport

A cargo plane of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday arrived at Sana’a International Airport, carrying vaccines for children under the age of ten.

Director of Vaccines Department in the Immunization Program Taha Al-Aqari said that the shipment contains 476,250 vials of the TPV vaccine against polio.

The Boeing 727 cargo plane received all air navigation services in force at various international airports in accordance with the terms and requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

It is the first relief cargo plane arrives at Sana’a airport after the resumption of flights by the United Nations and international humanitarian organizations operating in Yemen to and from the airport since last Monday, after the telecommunications and navigational devices were temporarily repaired.