Coalition forces violate Hodeida truce 136 times

The Coalition forces committed 136 violations of the Sweden agreement on ceasefire in Hodeida province over the past 24 hours, the operations room to monitor the violations reported on Saturday.

The Coalition forces’ warplanes and spy planes flew over al- Jabaliya, al-Faza and Hays areas, a military official at the operations room said.

Among the violations also were 25 violations with artillery shelling and 75 violations with various gunshots, according to the official.