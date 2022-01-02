Four killed, four wounded in Saudi Coalition attacks on Saada

At least four citizens were killed and four others were wounded in Saudi Coalition enemy’s attacks on Saada province, a security official said on Saturday.

The official added the Saudi army targeted al-Raqw area in Monabbih border district, killing the four citizens and wounding the four others.

He indicated the Coalition’s warplanes launched seven airstrikes on al-Fara’ area in Kitaf district and hit al-Madafen area in al-Dhaher district with four raids.

The official denounced the Coalition continuation in targeting civilian objects and populated areas, destroying the infrastructure of the Yemeni people in light of a shameful international silence.