Coalition warplanes wages 2 raids on Capital
The warplanes of the Coalition launched 2 raids on the capital Sana’a on Sunday morning, a security official said Sunday.
The Coalition’s raids targeted neighborhoods in Aser area of Ma’in district, causing severe damage to the houses and properties of citizens, he said.
The official denounced the continuation of the coalition on the residential neighborhoods and destroying the infrastructure and capabilities of the country, amid a suspicious international silence.