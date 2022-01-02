Saudi airstrikes hit the Yemeni capital and Shabwah province

YemenExtra

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition launched a series of airstrikes on the capital Sana’a and Shabwah province on Sunday morning, security sources said.

According to the sources, the airstrikes hit Asr residential area in Moeen directorate of the capital, Sana’a.

The airstrikes caused great damage to nearby houses, in addition to the panic among children and school students who flock to their schools.

In Shabwah, the aggression warplanes launched four airstrikes on the district of Bayhan.