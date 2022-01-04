Abdulsalam: Seizing Emirati military vessel is part of Yemen’s legal right to self-defence

YemenExtra

The Head of the national negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, has on Monday confirmed that the seizure of the Emirati military ship by Yemeni coastal defense forces comes within the framework of countering the Saudi-led coalition’s war on Yemen.

“The successful and unprecedented operation in holding the Emirati military cargo ship is a legitimate right of the Yemeni people and comes within the framework of confronting the aggression and siege,” Abdulsalam said.

Earlier in the day, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced the detention of an Emirati military cargo ship in Yemeni waters that was carrying out hostile acts targeting the security and stability of the Yemeni people and republic.