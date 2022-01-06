YPC: Saudi-Led Coalition Seizes A New Fuel Ship

The Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC) announced that coalition seized a fuel ship named “Splendour Sapphire” belonging to private sector factories in international waters, although it had been inspected and received UN clearance.

According to the YPC, the vessel, which was carrying 24,189 tons of mazut, was forcibly transferred to Saudi Arabia’s southwestern region of Jizan.

Essam al-Mutawakel, a spokesman for the YPC, said in a tweet on Wednesday that the latest incident brings to five the number of ships seized by the coalition.