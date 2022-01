70 US-Saudi airstrikes target Shabwa and Marib provinces

YemenExtra

The US-Saudi aggression coalition launched Thursday 70 raids on Shabwa and Marib provinces.

The warplanes launched 50 airstrikes on the districts of Bihan and Usaylan in Shabwa province, causing severe damage to the citizens’ houses, farms and properties, a security source reported.

The aggression fighter jets also waged 15 raids on Al-Balaq area in Al-Wadi district and 5 raids on Al-Juba district in Marib province, the source added.