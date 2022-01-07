Saudi threats to target civic facilities is not new: Abdulsalam

YemenExtra

The head of the national negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalm, said that the Saudi-led threats about targeting civic facilities are not new. A few days ago, the Saudis bombed Sanaa airport and civilian facilities under ridiculous claims and fabricated false justifications.

Abdulsalam indicated on “Twitter” this evening, that the port of Hodeidah has been closed since it was aerial bombed in late 2015, noting the presence of rare humanitarian operations.

The local authority in Hodeidah condemned, in the strongest terms, the statements of the US-Saudi aggressive coalition regarding the governorate’s ports.

It called on the United Nations and the international community to take responsibility and stop all forms of threats issued by the US-Saudi aggression against the ports of Hodeidah, and to lift the blockade and restrictions on the movement of ships carrying food and medicine for the Yemeni people.