126 violations committed by the Saudi forces/merc. in Hodeidah

YemenExtra

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition forces committed 126 violations of the Sweden agreement on ceasefire in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours, the operations room to monitor the violations reported on Friday.

The violations included the creation of new combat fortifications, and three drone raids by the warplanes, according to the operations room.

Among the violations were 35 violations with firing rockets and artillery shells , while 63 violations with various gunshots.