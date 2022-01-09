26 raids hit Marib and Jawf govs. in Yemen

YemenExtra

The US-Saudi aggression warplanes launched on Saturday 26 raids on Marib and Jawf provinces, a security official said.

He added the aggression’s warplanes waged 14 raids on al-Balaq area in al-Wadi district, hit Harib district with 5 raids, targeted Serwah district with 3 raids and al-Joba district in Marib with 2 raids.

He said the aggression’s warplanes launched 2 raids on al-Yatama area in Khab Washa’af district of Jawf.

The official indicated the raids caused severe damage to the public and private properties in the provinces.