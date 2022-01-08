Yemen’s deputy foreign minister comments on the Saudi coalition spokesman accusations

YemenExtra

Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein Al-Ezzi said, in response to the spokesman of the aggression, that the UN mission has been carrying out periodic visits to the ports of Hodeidah on a daily and weekly basis since the Sweden agreement.

Al-Ezzi was surprised by what he described as the “boldness” of the spokesman of the aggression by his accusations regarding Hodeidah port, pointing out that the coalition is in fact the one who deserves these charges due to its grave violations of laws, human values, and the ethics of wars.

He explained that Sanaa has sent dozens of messages to the United Nations regarding the transfer and application of the UNIFEM mechanism to the port of Hodeidah, noting that the coalition of aggression is working to obstruct the arrival of the UNIFEM mechanism to the port.